Phil Foden vows to 'repay' Manchester City's faith under Enzo Maresca

Manchester City's Phil Foden during training in Pre Season Friendly on July 31, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden says he is determined to 'repay' the faith the club has shown in him after signing a new long-term contract, as he looks to make a fresh start under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

The 26-year-old endured a difficult campaign last season, scoring 10 goals and failing to find the net in his final 31 appearances for club and country.

Despite his recent struggles, City handed the England international a new four-year deal last month, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until 2030.

"It has made me feel relaxed and I can just concentrate on being the best version of me and give back to the football club for them trusting in me," Foden said.

"It is nice to see the support from the club and obviously it means a lot.

"It's about time I try and repay them and give back to the club."

Foden, who made his senior debut under former manager Pep Guardiola at 17, has won six Premier League titles, the Champions League and two FA Cups during his 369 appearances for City.

Now fully fit after battling an ankle injury and off-field issues last season, Foden also revealed Maresca contacted him after he was left out of England's 2026 World Cup squad.

"He [Maresca] reached out just after to see if it was OK, which was very nice of him, to show us this character and the person he is.

"He cares about everyone and wants to have a good relationship with the team."

Looking ahead to the new season, Foden believes City remain capable of competing for every major honour.

"I think we can win everything, but it's obviously hard. We have still got an unbelievable team," he said.