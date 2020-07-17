PCB CEO Wasim Khan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has urged the national team to train hard and make sure they are on their game when the Test series starts August 5, reminding them that their hosts, by then, would have an entire Test series already under their belt.

The England national team is not only much experienced and holds home advantage, but it is also currently busy taking on the West Indies in a separate three-Test series.

By the time Pakistan take their place opposite the hosts, the home side would have likely washed off any rust induced by pandemic inactivity – something that cannot be said about Azhar Ali’s men, who last played competitive cricket back in March, and that too in T20 format.

The team has, therefore, been told that the upcoming series could be harder than usual and so they need to prepare accordingly.

“The series against England will not be easy because before that the England team would have played an entire series with the West Indies. On the other hand, our players would not have had any real match practice. All they had played are practice matches,” Waseem told Geo Super.

“This is why I think the upcoming series will be challenging for Pakistan.”

'England hold all the cards so Pakistan need to train harder'