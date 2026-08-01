Dakota Ditcheva marks injury return with dominant PFL victory

An undated picture of Unbeaten British star Dakota Ditcheva. — X/ @dakotadofficial

NEW YORK: Unbeaten British star Dakota Ditcheva marked her return from a year-long injury lay-off with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Denise Kielholtz at the Professional Fighters League (PFL) event here at UBS Arena on Friday.

Fighting for the first time in just over a year after recovering from a broken left hand, Ditcheva produced a composed and dominant display to extend her flawless professional record to 16 victories.

DAKOTA DITCHEVA WINS IT BY UNANIMOUS DECISION 💪#PFLNY | Main Card Live NOW on ESPN pic.twitter.com/qtvUNJYR0d — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 1, 2026

The 2024 PFL flyweight tournament champion reminded fans why she is regarded as one of Britain's brightest mixed martial arts prospects, comfortably outstriking the experienced Dutch fighter 102-64 across three rounds.

Although the 28-year-old was unable to add to her impressive tally of 12 career knockouts, she controlled the contest from the outset.

Making full use of her height and reach, Ditcheva repeatedly frustrated Kielholtz with sharp jabs, long-range kicks and well-timed knees to the body.

Kielholtz, who entered the bout on a three-fight winning streak, enjoyed occasional success when she managed to close the distance, but her attacks lacked the power and consistency needed to trouble the Briton.

Known primarily for her striking, Ditcheva also demonstrated her improving all-round game by securing six successful takedowns, leaving no doubt over the outcome on the judges' scorecards.

The victory further strengthens Ditcheva's standing as one of the Professional Fighters League's biggest stars, coming just days after the organisation completed its merger with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). MVP co-founder Jake Paul watched the action cageside.