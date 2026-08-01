Arshad Nadeem knocked out of Javelin Throw final at Commonwealth Games 2026

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in action during the Commonwealth Games men's javelin throw final at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on July 31, 2026. — Reuters

GLASGOW: Reigning Olympic gold medalist and defending champion Arshad Nadeem has been knocked out of the ongoing Men's Javelin Throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after failing to secure a top-eight finish after the first three rounds.

Nadeem, who clinched the gold medal at the previous edition of the Games in 2022 with a sensational throw of 90.18 metres, started his defence with a foul.

He eventually got onto the leaderboard with a 77.41-metre throw in his second attempt but had slipped down to the ninth spot by the end of the round.

The 29-year-old needed to improve his standing in his third round to stay in contention but only managed a slender throw of 75.39 metres and remained in ninth spot, which resulted in him being knocked out of the medal race.

Arshad Nadeem's attempts in order

First attempt: Foul Second attempt: 77.41 metres Third attempt: 75.39 metres

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage clinched the gold medal with an astounding throw of 89.75 metres, which came in the second round, while all of his remaining five attempts were fouls.

Former champion Neeraj Chopra managed to clinch the silver medal for India with a season-best throw of 85.83 metres, which also came in the second round.

His compatriot Yash Vir Singh secured the bronze medal with a late outburst, nailing a brilliant throw of 85.41 metres in his final attempt.

Notably, Nadeem had an equally underwhelming outing in the qualifying round of the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as he finished seventh with a best throw of 78.63 metres.

No athlete managed to achieve the automatic qualifying standard of 84 metres during the three-throw qualification round. The top 12 competitors based on their best throws had advanced to the final.

Sri Lanka's Ramesh Tharanga topped the qualification standings with a throw of 82.84 metres, followed by Grenada's Anderson Peters with 81.29 metres and South Africa's Douw Smit with 80.64 metres.

England's Ben East was among the top five with a throw of 80.38 metres, while India's Neeraj Chopra finished fifth with 79.61 metres. Australia's McEntyre placed sixth with 78.91 metres, ahead of Arshad Nadeem in seventh.

Pakistan's Yasir Sultan failed to qualify for the final after finishing 14th with a best throw of 74.36 metres.