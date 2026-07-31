Eddie Howe steps down as Newcastle United manager

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe applauds fans after their Premier League match against Fulham at the Craven Cottage in London on May 24, 2026. — Reuters

Eddie Howe confirmed on Friday he had stepped down as Newcastle manager to "recharge and take a break" following a turbulent end to his five-year spell at St James' Park.

Howe revitalised a club that had struggled for decades, securing a first major trophy in 56 years by winning the League Cup in 2025.

The former Bournemouth boss also led Newcastle to Champions League qualification in 2023 and 2025.

But the Magpies struggled to a 12th-place finish in the Premier League last season and have endured a difficult summer transfer window.

Howe oversaw Wednesday's 4-1 pre-season friendly defeat at Bristol City and it emerged hours later that he was set to leave.

Newcastle announced the Englishman's departure on Friday, saying they had accepted his decision to step down and thanking him for his "extraordinary contribution".

"After a period of personal reflection, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step away from my role as head coach of Newcastle United," Howe said in a club statement.

"After nearly five years of giving my life, heart and soul into the club with unrelenting energy, I feel that it is in the best interests of both myself and the club to step away, recharge and take a break."

Eddie Howe, 48, said managing Newcastle had been the "privilege of my lifetime" and that leaving had been a tough decision to take.

German manager Matthias Jaissle, currently in charge of Saudi club Al-Ahli, is favourite to take over from Howe at St James' Park.

Howe replaced Steve Bruce in November 2021 and won the League Cup in March last year -- beating Liverpool in the final to clinch the club's first major silverware since 1969.

But hampered by star striker Alexander Isak's protracted move to Liverpool at the start of last season, Howe came under pressure as his team lost 17 of their 38 Premier League games.

Newcastle reached the Champions League last 16 but were humbled 8-3 on aggregate by Barcelona.

The club have since been depleted by the close-season departures of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali to Tottenham and England forward Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.

Speculation continues over the future of Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes, who has been linked with a move to Premier League champions Arsenal.

Eddie Howe was hired just weeks after Newcastle were bought by a Saudi-led consortium, ending the turbulent reign of former owner Mike Ashley and propelling the club into the ranks of the super-rich.

The Magpies were second from bottom of the Premier League, five points from safety, but finished the season in mid-table.

The new owners were not shy of stating their long-term ambitions, targeting the Premier League title within 10 years.

Howe, who will be followed out of the door by his coaching staff, was not able to achieve that lofty goal, but he is widely admired for lifting Newcastle out of their decades-long malaise.

David Hopkinson, Newcastle United's CEO, said: "Eddie and his staff leave with the deep gratitude and respect of everyone at Newcastle United, and with a lasting place in the club's history.

"While we are naturally disappointed to see Eddie leave, we remain immensely thankful for everything he has done for the club."

Newcastle start their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on August 23.