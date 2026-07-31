England director Rob Key 'wouldn't be surprised' by Ben Stokes's return

England's Ben Stokes looks on during the third day of their first Test against New Zealand at The Lord's in London on June 6, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: England director of men's cricket Rob Key has asserted that he "would not be surprised" if enterprising all-rounder Ben Stokes comes out of international retirement ahead of the home Ashes against Australia, adding "anything is possible".

Stokes, who represented England in 122 Tests, 114 ODIs and 43 T20Is, called time on his glittering international career during the Three Lions' third and final red-ball fixture of the home series against New Zealand last month.

The all-rounder, who missed the preceding Test against the Blackcaps due to an investigation into an incident at a London nightclub after he breached the team's midnight curfew, which ultimately found him not guilty, had shared that the controversy had "added" to his thoughts of stepping away from the sport.

Following his retirement, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also sacked Test head coach Brendon McCullum, who has now been replaced by compatriot Stephen Fleming in the role, while veteran batter Joe Root was appointed as Stokes's successor.

Meanwhile, despite Stokes's retirement from international cricket, Key insisted that the door would remain open for the all-rounder to return ahead of the home Ashes series, scheduled to be played next summer.

Key, however, acknowledged that he did not receive any indication that the all-rounder intends to reverse his decision to retire.

"No, he hasn't but I wouldn't be surprised. Anything's possible with Ben," he told reporters.

Key further shared that he was yet to discuss Stokes's potential return with newly-appointed head coach Fleming but stressed that it would be a great story if the former captain returns for the blockbuster assignment.

"We haven't got round to that at the moment, but it would be a great story," Key stated.