Chelsea fined by FA over historical rule breaches, avoid points deduction

General view of the Chelsea emblem outside the stadium before a match on January 31, 2026. — Reuters

Chelsea have been fined £10 million by the English Football Association after admitting to multiple historical breaches of its regulations, the governing body announced on Friday.

The violations were voluntarily disclosed by the Premier League club following its takeover by the Todd Boehly-led consortium and Clearlake Capital in May 2022.

While Chelsea escaped a points deduction after successfully appealing part of the original punishment, the club will remain subject to a suspended two-window registration ban until June 30, 2027.

An independent Regulatory Commission had initially imposed a suspended six-point deduction alongside the £10 million fine after Chelsea admitted to 74 breaches of FA Rule E1.2.

However, the club appealed the sporting sanction, and an independent Appeal Board later overturned it.

"Chelsea FC admitted to 74 breaches of FA Rule E1.2 prior to a hearing and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed a six-point deduction, which was to be suspended until 30 June 2027, and a £10 million fine," the FA said in a statement.

"The club appealed against the suspended points deduction and an independent Appeal Board allowed the appeal and set aside this sanction following a further hearing."

According to the FA, the breaches related to several historical regulatory matters, including rules governing third-party investments and dealings with intermediaries.

The governing body confirmed that the £10 million financial penalty was not open to appeal and said the full amount would be invested in grassroots football initiatives across England.