Nashra Sandhu achieves major milestone during first Sri Lanka T20I

Pakistan's Nashra Sandhu celebrates taking a wicket during their first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on July 23, 2026. — Sri Lanka Cricket

DAMBULLA: Left-arm orthodox spinner Nashra Sandhu on Friday amassed a major landmark as she became only the third Pakistan bowler with more than 200 wickets in international women's cricket.

Sandhu, who made her international debut for Pakistan in 2017, achieved the feat during the Green Shirts' first T20I of the three-match away series against Sri Lanka here at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium earlier today.

The 28-year-old entered the fixture with exactly 200 international wickets and added two more to her tally by dismissing Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu and middle-order batter Harshitha Samarawickrama.

As a result, she joined International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Famer Sana Mir and another former captain Nida Dar on the elusive list of Pakistan bowlers with more than 200 wickets in international women's cricket.

Dar leads the elusive list with 252 wickets, followed by Mir, who finished her glittering career with 240 scalps across formats, while Sandhu is positioned third with 202 in 172 matches across the two white-ball formats.

Most wickets for Pakistan in international women's cricket



Nida Dar – 252 wickets in 282 matches

Sana Mir – 240 wickets in 226 matches

Nashra Sandhu – 202 wickets in 172 matches

For the unversed, although Sandhu finished as the standout bowler for Pakistan in the aforementioned fixture by returning economical figures of 2/25 in her four overs, the Green Shirts succumbed to a six-wicket defeat as right-handed opener Imesha Dulani helped Sri Lanka chase down the 177-run target in 19 overs.

Dulani spearheaded Sri Lanka's pursuit with an unbeaten century, top-scoring with 101 off just 64 deliveries, smashing 17 fours and a six.