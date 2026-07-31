Cameron Norrie thrashes Bernard Tomic to reach Los Cabos semi-finals

Britain's Cameron Norrie in action during his first round match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in French Open on May 27, 2025. — Reuters

LOS CABOS: British number two Cameron Norrie continued his impressive revival by cruising into the semi-finals of the Los Cabos Open with a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory over Australia's Bernard Tomic on Thursday.

The fifth seed required just 50 minutes to dispatch Tomic, winning 12 consecutive games after dropping the opening game of the match.

The emphatic victory secured Norrie a last-four clash with defending champion Denis Shapovalov.

Norrie arrived in Los Cabos enduring a difficult spell, having suffered six straight defeats and not recorded a victory since April.

However, the former world number eight has rediscovered his form with three consecutive straight-set wins.

He comfortably beat Aleksandar Kovacevic in the opening round before recovering from 3-0 down in the first set to overcome James Duckworth.

Norrie credited his disciplined all-round display, strong returning and relentless pressure for his convincing quarter-final victory over Tomic.

"I'm pleased with the result. I was very solid, I returned well, I made a lot of tough balls when I needed to, and I kept him moving," said Norrie.

Tomic entered the main draw as a lucky loser from qualifying and held serve in the opening game before Norrie took complete control.

Reflecting on his recent turnaround, Norrie admitted it had taken time to regain his confidence after a disappointing run of results.

"To get a win here meant a lot," he said. "I took a lot of confidence from that and I was just able to play, not thinking about too much, just enjoying myself."

Elsewhere, Hong Kong's Coleman Wong will face France's Arthur Gea in the other semi-final, with both players reaching their first ATP Tour semi-final.