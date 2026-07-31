Hugo Broos leaves South Africa role as SAFA confirms departure

South Africa coach Hugo Broos against Canada in FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 28, 2026. — Reuters

Hugo Broos has stepped down as South Africa head coach after deciding against extending his stay with Bafana Bafana, with the South African Football Association (SAFA) officially confirming his departure on Friday.

SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan confirmed that the 74-year-old Belgian was leaving the national team.

"I want to say Hugo Broos, thank you very much," Jordaan said.

SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan confirms that Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos is leaving the team today. "I want to say Hugo Broos, thank you very much," the SAFA President said. — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 31, 2026

Broos had been in charge of the national team since May 2021 and oversaw a remarkable revival during his five-year tenure.

Under his leadership, South Africa secured a third-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and reached the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time in the country's history.

Bafana Bafana's World Cup campaign ended in the Round of 32 with a defeat to Canada, but the tournament was widely regarded as another milestone in Broos' successful spell in charge.

SAFA had reportedly offered the veteran coach a contract extension until the conclusion of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled for next July.

However, Broos opted not to continue, choosing instead to retire from professional coaching, a decision he had hinted at before the start of the World Cup.

During the tournament, Broos also entered the record books by becoming the oldest coach to win a match at a FIFA World Cup finals.

Aged 74 years and 75 days, he achieved the feat when South Africa defeated South Korea in their final Group A fixture.

His departure brings an end to one of the most successful coaching spells in recent South African football history, with SAFA now expected to begin the search for his successor ahead of the team's next competitive assignment.