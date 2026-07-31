Ashwin names preferred India squad for 2027 ODI World Cup with surprise picks

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin attends the United in Triumph felicitation event hosted by Reliance Foundation to honour the country's national cricket teams in Mumbai on January 5, 2026. - AFP

MUMBAI: Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed his preferred squad for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, making some surprising selections while leaving out young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson.

During a recent interview with a local sports platform, Ashwin backed a blend of experience and youth for India’s campaign in the marquee tournament, which will be hosted in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The former spinner retained senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in his squad, while also including Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan among his batting options.

Ashwin also backed Gill to continue as India’s ODI captain, with the young batter expected to lead the side into the next 50-over World Cup.

For the all-rounder positions, Ashwin selected Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, while Kuldeep Yadav was his preferred frontline spinner.

His pace attack featured Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana.

However, Ashwin admitted that he was uncertain about several players’ chances of making the final squad and placed them in a ‘maybe’ category. The list included Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna.

One of the biggest talking points from Ashwin’s discussion was his backing for veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to make a comeback to India’s ODI setup despite not featuring in the format since 2022.

Ashwin believes India’s selectors should communicate with Bhuvneshwar and help prepare him for the challenges of the 2027 World Cup by ensuring he gets regular cricket across formats before the team’s tour of South Africa.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a yes. I would communicate with him. Get him to play all the tournaments, first-class, Vijay Hazare, everything, and get him prime going to South Africa. I think we will need him there,” Ashwin said.

Bhuvneshwar has enjoyed a strong run in recent IPL seasons, playing a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s back-to-back title triumphs. The right-arm pacer claimed 45 wickets in 30 matches across the last two campaigns at an average of 21.87 and an economy rate of 8.56.

Overall, Bhuvneshwar has represented India in 121 ODIs, taking 141 wickets at an average of 35.11. His best figures in the format are 5/42, while his economy rate of 5.08 highlights his effectiveness with the new ball.