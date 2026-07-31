Casemiro calls Lionel Messi 'god of football' after Inter Miami move

This collage of picture shows Brazilian midfielder Casemiro and Lionel Messi. — Reuters

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has described Lionel Messi as the 'god of football', saying his move to Inter Miami was driven by the opportunity to help the Argentine superstar add more silverware to his glittering career.

The 34-year-old joined the Major League Soccer club last week as a free agent after leaving Manchester United, signing a contract until the end of the 2027 MLS season with an option to extend it until June 2029.

Speaking to reporters during his official unveiling on Thursday, Casemiro revealed that although he had offers from clubs in Italy and elsewhere, the chance to play alongside Messi made Inter Miami the obvious choice.

"For me, without a doubt, I am coming only to play with the best player of all time," he said. "I want to enjoy, I want to help him to keep winning because he is a winner. Another player is joining who wants to win, who wants to compete.

"I am where I want to be in MLS. I left United as a free agent, I had options in Italy, other teams in different places, but I am where I want to be ... I want to enjoy being with him, helping him win and making him bigger. He's one of, if not the god of football and I want to help."

Casemiro spent nine seasons at Real Madrid, where he regularly faced Messi during the Argentine's illustrious spell at Barcelona.

"The amount of problems Messi gave me, of course I dreamed of playing with him," Casemiro said. "I always wanted to play with the best. I could never stop him, I always needed help from my teammates. I am very happy that I am now with him, and I want to keep winning with him."

The Brazilian made his Inter Miami debut in Saturday's 1-0 victory over CF Montreal and is now in line for his first home appearance against the Columbus Crew this weekend.