Shanto backs Bangladesh to challenge Australia despite major injury setbacks

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates after scoring a century during the first Test against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on May 8, 2026. — AFP

DARWIN: Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has expressed confidence that his side can overcome a series of injury setbacks and push Australia hard in their upcoming two-match ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series.

The Tigers are set to tour Australia for a Test series for the first time in 23 years, buoyed by a strong run of form that included a home series victory over Pakistan earlier this year, lifting them to fourth in the WTC standings.

However, Bangladesh's preparations have been disrupted by the absence of key players. Fast bowler Nahid Rana has been ruled out of the entire tour, while experienced batter Litton Das and left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam will miss the opening Test in Darwin.

Despite the setbacks, Shanto believes the squad has enough depth to compete.

"Injuries can happen. Nahid Rana, Shoriful and Litton Das are obviously important players. Injuries are honestly beyond anyone’s control. Any player can get injured at any time," Shanto said before the team's departure for Australia.

"But those who are in the squad have also been playing for many years. This is a great opportunity for those who have got their chance to perform well. As captain, I can’t expect to always have my best players available. I have complete faith in whoever gets the opportunity."

The Bangladesh skipper insisted his focus remains firmly on the players available rather than those missing.

"I have complete faith in the team that is going to Australia and believe we can play good cricket. There’s no point now thinking about which player would have made us better or who we’re missing. What matters is how well this team can play and how much belief we have in it. I certainly have that belief."

With Rana and Shoriful unavailable, Bangladesh's pace attack is expected to be led by Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain, while uncapped quick Musfik Hasan has also been included in the squad.

Shanto is confident his bowlers can take 20 wickets, with experienced spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam expected to play key supporting roles.

"In Australian conditions, the expectation is naturally the same — that we can take 20 wickets.

"We also have two experienced spinners who will support the pace bowlers. Except for Musfik, all the pacers in the squad are experienced and have been playing for many years. If they bowl at their best, taking 20 wickets is definitely possible.

"Our spinners perform well in any conditions. Taijul, Miraz or Nayeem — whoever plays — I believe they can serve the team well."

Although Australia remain one of the toughest opponents in world cricket, Shanto believes Bangladesh can earn respect by producing competitive performances.

"I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to play Test cricket in Australia against them.

"We should have played more matches there over the last 23 years. If we had played better cricket, perhaps we would have had more opportunities.

"Our main goal is to play good cricket there and earn respect. If we can play competitive cricket, they’ll definitely invite us again in the future. We play every match to win, but what’s important is how much of a tough time we can give them."

Shanto added that Bangladesh aim to build on the progress they have made in Test cricket over recent years.

"We’ll try to play the kind of Test cricket we’ve been playing over the last few years. The conditions will be different, so we have to adapt as quickly as possible. There’s no separate plan. The Test team is in a good place. From here, we don’t want to go backwards; instead, the goal is to keep improving."

The two-match series will begin with the first Test in Darwin from 13-17 August, before the second Test takes place in Mackay from 22-26 August.

Bangladesh Test squad

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury and Musfik Hasan.