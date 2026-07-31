Fakhar Zaman gives major fitness update ahead of World Cup 2027

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the first ODI against South Africa at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 4, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has confirmed that he has fully recovered from injury and resumed full training, with his primary focus now firmly set on the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Speaking to the media during the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) National Cricket Academy (NCA) white-ball camp in Lahore, Fakhar said the ongoing training programme had provided players with an invaluable opportunity to work on areas that are often overlooked during competitive cricket.

"It is encouraging that the camp has been running for the past two to three months. The coaching staff have focused on issues that are difficult to identify while playing matches. The academy has given players the time and environment to improve those aspects of their game," he said.

The left-handed batter added that with ample time remaining before the 2027 World Cup, players have a valuable opportunity to refine their skills and prepare thoroughly for the global tournament.

Fakhar also praised the camp for giving emerging cricketers a platform to impress the team management.

"There are several players who were not previously on the management's radar, but they have displayed their talent during the camp, which will certainly benefit them in the future," he said.

Reflecting on Pakistan's recent performances, Fakhar acknowledged that criticism naturally increases when results do not go in the team's favour.

"When you are not winning, there is always more criticism. Our fast bowlers possess immense talent. Every team goes through difficult phases, and we should remain optimistic about the future," he remarked.

Discussing his own fitness, Fakhar confirmed he had made a complete recovery and had already resumed batting.

"I have fully recovered and started batting again. I plan to return to competitive cricket in the upcoming National Champions Cup," he said.

The 35-year-old also urged caution against promoting young players too quickly based on brief performances in franchise cricket.

"Many youngsters break into the national side after performing in just one or two Pakistan Super League matches. If a young player is good enough to take my place in the white-ball team, they are welcome to do so tomorrow. However, they must prove their quality, consistency and form."

He stressed that excelling in domestic cricket does not automatically guarantee success at the international level.

"When domestic performers step into international cricket, they realise the difference is significant. Development camps like these should be held regularly. A player should not be labelled extraordinary after just one or two good PSL matches because league cricket and international cricket are very different," he explained.

Fakhar also revealed that discussions had taken place with the team management regarding his batting position but declined to disclose details.

"We have discussed the batting order with the management, but some matters cannot be shared publicly. I always think about what the team needs, and that remains my priority. Every player has personal preferences, but not everything can be discussed in the media. The important thing is that we are all on the same page," he said.

Looking ahead to the 2027 World Cup, Fakhar said he was drawing confidence from his previous experiences in South Africa, one of the tournament's host nations.

"I have many good memories of playing in South Africa. The bouncy pitches suit my technique, and I am preparing with the 2027 World Cup firmly in mind," he concluded.