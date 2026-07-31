Naseem Shah hopeful PCB's new workload system will benefit fast bowlers

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah celebrates after dismissing Kane Williamson during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, on February 19, 2025. — ICC

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has welcomed the introduction of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) new workload management system, expressing hope that it will benefit all players, particularly fast bowlers, by helping them better manage their fitness and workload.

Speaking to the media, Naseem said workload management is ultimately the responsibility of every player.

"It is the players' responsibility to manage their workload. I hope the new system introduced for players will prove beneficial. I also hope that all players, especially the fast bowlers, will be able to manage their workload effectively," he said.

The 23-year-old admitted Pakistan's bowling unit has not performed to the expected standard in recent times, pointing to the increasing number of high-scoring matches in white-ball cricket.

"As a bowling unit, our performances have not been good enough. Teams are regularly scoring more than 300 runs in One-Day Internationals and over 200 in T20 cricket. Considering how the game is evolving, it has been surprising for us. We feel our performances have declined because we were not accustomed to seeing 200-plus totals in T20s," he said.

Naseem added that the changing nature of cricket, along with different pitches and playing conditions, has made life increasingly challenging for fast bowlers.

"Cricket has changed significantly. Conditions, pitches and many other factors are different from what they were when fast bowlers used to dominate," he added.

The right-arm pacer stressed that while pace remains an important weapon in T20 cricket, accuracy is equally crucial.

"I have bowled at speeds of over 140 km/h in T20 cricket. Pace is important, but maintaining the right line and length is just as essential. Workload also has to be managed according to each format," he explained.

Reflecting on his injury setbacks, Naseem rejected suggestions that his injuries were linked to poor fitness, insisting he has worked extensively on his physical conditioning.

"I had plenty of time to work on my fitness. I focused a lot on my physical condition. The injuries I suffered happened on the field, but people often associate them with a lack of fitness. Injuries sustained during matches are not always within our control," he said.

Naseem also spoke proudly about his younger brothers, Hunain Shah and Ubaid Shah, who are both pursuing cricketing careers.

"We started playing cricket together at home. They are both working hard, and it would be a proud moment for me if all three of us get the opportunity to represent Pakistan together," he said.

The fast bowler candidly admitted that his recent performances have fallen below expectations.

"I accept that my performances have not been as good as they should have been. When you are not performing, no matter what you do, people are not impressed. Performing on the field earns you respect from everyone, including your own family," he remarked.

Looking ahead, Naseem made it clear that he is willing to play in every format whenever required, dismissing the idea of choosing between red-ball and white-ball cricket.

"I do not think we have the option of selecting just one format. Whether it is first-class cricket or any other format, I will play wherever I get the opportunity," he concluded.