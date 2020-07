Female sports journalist Zainab Abbas. Photo: Twitter

Sports presenter Zainab Abbas has been named in The New York Press News Agency’s list of 100 most influential people in Asia, UK and EU.

The renowned sports presenter, who shared the news on Instagram, is among many sports personalities such as India tennis star Sania Mirza, Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik and pace legend Wasim Akram.

READ: Zainab Abbas reveals challenges faced as female sports presenter





Zainab Abbas named in prestigious list of 100 influential people