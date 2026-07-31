England centre-back John Stones joins Inter Milan on free transfer

England's John Stones inside the stadium before the match against Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 semi final on July 15, 2026. — Reuters

England centre-back John Stones has joined Italian club Inter Milan on a free transfer after spending 10 years with Manchester City, the current Serie A champions announced on Thursday.

The 32-year-old left Manchester City when his contract expired at the end of last month, while playing for England at the FIFA World Cup 2026, where he helped them to a third-placed finish.

Stones has signed a two-year deal with Inter Milan, a club statement said.

Upon arriving, Stones expressed his excitement about the challenge in a new league.

“I’m excited to be here, thank you so much. I’ll see you soon, ciao,” the defender said.

He played five times for England at the recent World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, making his 94th international appearance in the semi-final loss to Argentina.

Stones was a key player for Manchester City during their golden era under former manager Pep Guardiola, winning six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, three League Cups and a Champions League crown with the club.

His final few seasons at the Etihad Stadium, though, were hit by injuries, and he only made nine Premier League appearances last term.

Stones could make his Inter debut when they start their Scudetto defence against Monza at the San Siro on August 22.