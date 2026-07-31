Mohsin Naqvi leads PSL review meeting as PCB prepares for new season

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (left) receives the winner's trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (centre) after winning the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final against Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 4, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi chaired a comprehensive review meeting with Pakistan Super League (PSL) management and franchise owners to assess the successful staging of HBL PSL 11 and discuss preparations for the league's upcoming season.

According to the PCB, the meeting reviewed the overall organisation of the 11th edition, with participants also evaluating the standard of cricket across all 44 matches played during the tournament.

The attendees held detailed discussions on preparations for the next HBL PSL season, including the competition window, playing conditions, direct player signings and retention policies. The PCB confirmed that workshops on these key areas will be organised in the near future.

Participants also closely examined the changes introduced during the 11th edition and discussed ways to further enhance the league in future seasons.

The PCB highlighted that HBL PSL 11 recorded its highest-ever viewership across social media platforms, streaming services and television, reflecting the tournament's growing popularity among cricket fans.

The franchise owners praised PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and his team for successfully staging the tournament despite challenging circumstances.

The meeting also explored plans for a range of off-season and pre-season fan engagement activities aimed at maintaining interest in the league throughout the year.

In another key development, the PCB announced that the PSL and all eight franchises will jointly launch the league's official merchandise platform, providing supporters with access to licensed products.

Meanwhile, the PCB confirmed that an important meeting of the HBL PSL Governing Council will be held during the last week of August. The venue and timing of the meeting will be announced at a later date.

The meeting was attended by PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer, PCB Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza, PSL Director Usman Wahla and other senior officials.