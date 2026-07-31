AC Milan legend Franco Baresi dies aged 66

AC Milan Legends' Franco Baresi in action against Newcastle United Legends in Steve Harper 20 Years Charity Match on 11/9/13. — Reuters

One of the football’s greatest-ever defender and an iconic figure in AC Milan's history, Franco Baresi, has died at the age of 66, the Italian club announced on Friday.

Baresi dedicated his entire professional playing career to AC Milan, representing the Rossoneri from 1977 until his retirement in 1997.

During his remarkable 20-year spell at the San Siro, he won six Serie A titles and lifted the European Cup/UEFA Champions League three times, establishing himself as one of the finest defenders the game has ever produced.

The legendary centre-back captained Milan for 15 seasons, making 719 appearances and scoring 33 goals across all competitions.

Renowned for his exceptional reading of the game, leadership and composure, Baresi became synonymous with one of the most successful eras in the club's history.

At international level, Baresi earned 81 caps for Italy and was a member of the squad that won the 1982 FIFA World Cup.

He also captained the Azzurri during the 1994 World Cup final in the United States, where Italy were beaten by Brazil on penalties.

Following his retirement, Baresi remained closely associated with AC Milan. He was appointed honorary vice-president in 2020, while the club permanently retired his famous number six shirt four years later in recognition of his extraordinary contribution.

Baresi underwent surgery in August 2025 to remove a lung nodule. His final public appearance came in February this year when he attended the Winter Olympics opening ceremony at San Siro Stadium.

La Storia del Milan è in lacrime per la scomparsa di Franco Baresi. Il suo esempio e la sua profondità saranno, per sempre come la sua maglia numero 6, parte integrante e fondamentale del DNA e del cammino di tutto il Club. Le condoglianze che AC Milan porge alla famiglia tutta… pic.twitter.com/a8wNOCUc2o — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 31, 2026

Paying tribute to the club legend, AC Milan said in a statement on X that the entire club was mourning the loss of one of its greatest icons.

"Milan is in tears following the passing of Franco Baresi,” AC Milan wrote.

“His example and integrity will be forever etched into the club's DNA, just as his iconic number 6 shirt is."