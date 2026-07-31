Alzarri Joseph criticises Daren Sammy over Pakistan Test series comments

The collage of photos features West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph (left) and head coach Daren Sammy. — AFP

ST JOHN'S: West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has hit back at head coach Daren Sammy, describing his comments about the pacer's absence from the ongoing Test series against Pakistan as "controversial" and lacking context.

Joseph was left out of the two-match home Test series after Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on July 23 that he was unavailable due to "personal reasons".

However, a day later, Sammy told reporters that the fast bowler had "declined selection", prompting widespread speculation over the decision.

Speaking during a recent interview on a local Caribbean television show, Joseph said Sammy's remarks created an inaccurate public narrative.

"We had a chat, myself and the head coach. I've also had a chat with CWI and if you realise the statement CWI released said personal reasons. Mr Sammy, being around for a long time, he knows exactly what that statement would have done so, to be honest, I have nothing to say to Mr Sammy in terms of his statement," Joseph said.

"Like I said, he knows exactly what that statement would have done and the narrative it would have pushed in the public," he added.

Sammy had stated that Joseph had been selected for the Pakistan series but chose not to participate after recently returning from injury.

Joseph, however, explained that his decision was based purely on managing his workload following a lengthy recovery from a second stress fracture in his lower back, which had kept him out of international cricket for nearly a year.

"Obviously, I've been out for an entire year. I haven't played at international intensity for so long after having a second stress fracture," he said.

"We spoke about me playing the two Test matches here, playing five back-to-back ODIs [against New Zealand earlier this month] and how my body was feeling and I knew to myself, my body was not ready to go into another Test series. So, the statement in itself is controversial, without context," he added.

Despite the public disagreement, Joseph insisted there was no issue with continuing to work alongside Sammy for the West Indies.

"I'm a professional, so I'm going to go to work. I am representing the West Indies. I'm not representing Daren Sammy, so for me, I'm neither here nor there in terms of a relationship," Joseph said.

"I don't go there to make friends. I go there to work and do a job and represent the people of the West Indies," he concluded.

West Indies currently lead the two-match Test series against Pakistan 1-0, with the second and final Test set to begin on Sunday. Their next international assignment is a limited-overs tour of India in September and October.