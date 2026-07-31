FIFA says ‘nobody is selling football’ as investment plan faces growing opposition

General view outside the headquarters on November 20, 2025. — Reuters

FIFA says ‘nobody is selling football’ as it vowed to press ahead with its controversial proposal to sell stakes in its competitions to private investors, despite growing opposition from UEFA and other regional confederations.

The world governing body said on Friday that it would continue consulting its 211 member associations on plans to establish FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a new commercial subsidiary valued at around $20 billion to manage the FIFA World Cup and other major tournaments.

FIFA said ‘incorrect media reports’ had disrupted its consultation process but insisted discussions would continue.

"We will proceed with this consultation process to ensure that each MA (Member Association) has the ability to express its vote based on facts," FIFA said in a statement.

Under the proposal, up to a 20% stake in FFE would be offered to private investors, with Thrive Eternal, a fund led by Thrive Capital founder Joshua Kushner, expected to spearhead the investment group.

The initiative has sparked fierce resistance, with UEFA's 55 member associations unanimously voting to boycott FIFA competitions if the plan goes ahead.

CONCACAF has also rejected the proposal, while the Asian Football Confederation warned it could not succeed without the backing of all six continental confederations.

Responding to the criticism, FIFA dismissed suggestions it was putting the sport up for sale.

"Nobody is selling football. This is not something FIFA would ever entertain," FIFA said.

"Everyone has the right to express their opposition and to seek further clarification but no single entity can claim to represent all 211 MAs around the world.

"Each MA should be allowed to review the proposal and have a say in shaping their own future. These are the democratic principles of FIFA."