ICC unveils 12 host venues for 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup

Australia celebrate after defeating India in the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, on November 19, 2023. — AFP

JOHANNESBURG: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday unveiled the 12 host venues for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, which will be staged across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The announcement was made during a launch ceremony in Johannesburg, where eight cities in South Africa, three in Zimbabwe and Namibia's capital, Windhoek, were confirmed as hosts for the 50-over showpiece.

South Africa will host matches at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, SuperSport Park in Centurion, Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban, St George's Park in Gqeberha, Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Boland Park in Paarl and Buffalo Park in KuGompo City, formerly known as East London.

Zimbabwe's venues will be Harare Sports Club in Harare, Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls, while Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host the country's matches.

Fans can now register their interest to receive updates on ticket sales and other tournament information ahead of the competition.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup returns to Africa for the first time in 24 years after South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya jointly hosted the 2003 edition.

The 2027 tournament, which will feature the world's top 14 teams, will be staged under the theme "Three Nations, One Heartbeat", celebrating the shared optimism, diversity and unity of the three host nations.

The event will also embrace the African philosophy of Ubuntu — "I am because we are" — highlighting compassion, togetherness and human connection.

This aligns with the tournament's "Make the Circle Bigger" campaign, reflecting the region's cultural diversity, 29 officially recognised languages and shared passion for cricket.

"This marks an exciting milestone on the road to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said.

"The unveiling of the host cities and the tournament brand signals the beginning of a journey that will unite fans around the world and build anticipation for one of our sport's biggest global events.

"The return of this prestigious tournament to Africa after 24 years is a landmark moment for cricket. We are confident that South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will deliver an unforgettable event, showcasing the warmth, passion and rich diversity that make this region truly unique."

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta described the World Cup as the pinnacle of one-day cricket and said its return to Africa would celebrate the continent's vibrant cultures, breathtaking landscapes and enduring love for the sport.

"The vibrant brand unveiled today reflects the energy, ambition and spirit of the event, while every host city offers fans a unique opportunity to experience the warmth and diversity that make Africa truly memorable," Gupta said.

He added that the tournament would leave a lasting legacy by helping grow the game and inspiring future generations of cricketers across the region.

Several cricketing greats attended the launch ceremony, including South Africa's Graeme Smith, Makhaya Ntini, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada, alongside Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza and Namibia's Rudolf Jansen van Vuuren.

The tournament's visual identity is inspired by the traditional African wire bowl and incorporates colours representing the three host nations, including Zimbabwe Chilli, African Root, Fynbos Pop, Namib Dune, Harare Dawn and Two Oceans.

South Africa has hosted several major ICC events since co-hosting the 2003 World Cup, including the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2023, and the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cups in 2020 and 2024.

Zimbabwe also co-hosted the 2003 edition, while Namibia will stage its first senior ICC global tournament. Both Zimbabwe and Namibia hosted matches during this year's ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup.

The 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will feature 57 matches under a new three-stage competition format designed to increase competitiveness. A Super Series involving the teams ranked 12th to 14th will determine the final qualifier for the main event.

The remaining 12 teams will then compete in two groups of six in a 30-match round-robin stage, with the top three teams from each group and the next best-placed side advancing to the Super Seven stage.

The Super Seven will comprise 21 round-robin matches before the top four teams qualify for the semi-finals, where the first-placed side will face the fourth-placed team and the second-placed side will meet the third-placed team for places in the final.

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 Host Countries & Venues:

South Africa

Wanderers Stadium (Johannesburg)

Centurion (Tshwane)

Newlands Cricket Ground (Cape Town)

Kingsmead Cricket Ground (Durban)

St George’s Park (Gqeberha)

Mangaung Oval (Bloemfontein)

Boland Park (Paarl)

Buffalo Park (KuGompo City, formerly known as East London)

Zimbabwe

Harare Sports Club (Harare)

Queens Sports Club (Bulawayo)

Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium (Victoria Falls)

Namibia