Shan Masood ruled out of second West Indies Test

Pakistan's Shan Masood celebrates reaching his century on the third day of the first Test against West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on July 27, 2026. — AFP

TRINIDAD: Pakistan top-order batter Shan Masood has been ruled out of the second and final Test against the West Indies after sustaining a fracture to the index finger of his left hand during the opening Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

The former Pakistan Test captain suffered the injury on the third day of the series opener after being struck by a delivery from West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Shan underwent a scan and clinical assessment following the injury and is currently receiving treatment under the supervision of the team's medical panel.

The PCB confirmed that the left-handed batter will remain with the squad as he continues his rehabilitation.

His availability for Pakistan's first Test against England, which begins on 19 August at Headingley in Leeds, will depend on his recovery and clinical progress in the coming weeks.

Pakistan will be without one of their most experienced batters as they attempt to level the two-match series after suffering a disappointing defeat in the opener.

The tourists failed to chase a target of 211, collapsing to 120 all out to lose by 90 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Captain Babar Azam waged a lone battle with an unbeaten 58 from 107 deliveries, including nine fours, while Mohammad Abbas added 23.

Seales was the chief architect of Pakistan's collapse, producing a superb spell of 5/20 to dismantle the visitors' batting line-up and guide the West Indies to victory.

The second and final Test of the series will be played at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, from 2 to 6 August.