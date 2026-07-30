Pakistan's young MMA fighters win two gold medals at GAMMA Asian Championship

Pakistan's young mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters Muhammad Jawad Ahmed and Muhammad Saqib pose after winning gold medals at the GAMMA Asian MMA Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 30, 2026. — PMMAF

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan's young mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters delivered an outstanding performance at the GAMMA Asian MMA Championship, securing two gold medals and earning Asian championship titles.

In the Under-16 54kg final, Muhammad Jawad Ahmed defeated Kazakhstan's Zharylkassinov Merman to claim the gold medal and become the Asian champion in his category.

Meanwhile, in the Under-18 56kg final, Muhammad Saqib overcame Thailand's Changpan Wachart to win Pakistan's second gold medal and secure the Asian title.

Saqib added another major achievement to his growing resume, having previously won a gold medal at the 2024 GAMMA World MMA Championship.

The GAMMA Asian MMA Championship featured more than 200 athletes from 16 countries, making Pakistan's double gold-medal triumph a significant achievement on the continental stage.

Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation President Zulfiqar Ali congratulated both fighters, the coaching staff and the national team on their historic success.

He praised the young athletes for their dedication and talent, saying they had raised Pakistan's flag high across Asia through their outstanding performances.