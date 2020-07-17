The Pakistan cricket team arrive at a hotel in Derby. Photo: PCB Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has admitted that the national team’s living conditions in England are less than ideal but also said that despite the luxury level being a little on the lower side, the touring party has had the basics covered.

The norm is for touring national teams to be given stays at five-star hotels but due to the pandemic, the Pakistan team, over the first 14 days in England, was lodged at the hotel within their training base in Worcester. After the conclusion of their mandatory quarantine, they moved to Derby where they are again staying at a modest three-star hotel adjacent to the training ground, which has led to some moans and groans at the lost luxuries of previous tours.

The PCB chief says he is aware of the situation but reminds the grumbling parties that this is best that could have been done, given the circumstances of the tour.

“Not every ground has a five-star hotel. What we had to do was gauge whether our players were getting the basic necessities or not. In Worcester earlier and now Derby, all the basic amenities have been made available to the team. They even have indoor games to play,” Wasim told Geo Super.

“Of course, none of this is ideal but you also have to see that the situation we’re in is also less than ideal. When things are back to normal, the players will also be back in five-star hotels.”

Even in 3-star English hotels, Pakistan team has basics covered: PCB CEO