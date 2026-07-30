Carlo Ancelotti confirms Neymar, Carlos Casemiro, Danilo Luiz da Silva exit from Brazil plans

This collage of picture shows veterans Neymar Jr, Carlos Casemiro and Danilo Luiz da Silva. —

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed the national team is entering a new era, revealing that veterans Neymar Jr, Carlos Casemiro and Danilo Luiz da Silva are no longer part of the Selecao's long-term plans as preparations begin for the 2028 Copa America.

Speaking to Brazilian media, the Italian said Brazil are focused on building a younger squad following their FIFA World Cup campaign.

Forward Neymar, 34, retired from international football after Brazil's round-of-16 defeat to Norway at the World Cup.

However, midfielder Casemiro, 34, and defender Danilo, 35, have yet to officially announce their retirements from the national team.

"I think this World Cup marks the end of a generation of very important players. Starting with Neymar, going through Danilo, Casemiro, all those players who were over 30 years old at the World Cup," Ancelotti said.

"We are going to map out new players who can enter, I'm not saying for the next World Cup in 2030, but who can already be competitive in the first objective, which is the Copa America in 2028."

Despite signalling a shift towards youth, Ancelotti stressed that some experienced players would remain to provide leadership within the squad.

"I'm not going to say I'm going to replace all 26 players. We're going to keep some important players who can continue the work, like Marquinhos, to name one," he added.

"I think it's important that you stay to give a sign of continuity to the work. But the idea is to change, to bring in a new generation."

Brazil will continue their preparations with two international friendlies against Australia in September.

The five-time world champions have reached only one World Cup semi-final since lifting the trophy in 2002 and have not won the Copa America since 2019.