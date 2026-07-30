Real Madrid's Raul Asencio suffers fresh injury blow

An undated picture of Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio. — Reuters

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has sustained a muscle injury in his right leg, the Spanish club confirmed on Thursday, dealing another setback to the young centre-back ahead of the new season.

The LaLiga giants announced the injury following medical examinations conducted by the club's medical staff, although they did not provide a timeline for his recovery.

"He has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his right leg. Awaiting progress," Real Madrid said in a statement.

The club later issued a more detailed medical update, stating: "Following tests carried out today on our player Raúl Asencio by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the rectus femoris in his right leg. Pending further evaluation."

Medical report on Asencio. — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 30, 2026

Spanish media reports suggest the 23-year-old could be sidelined for several weeks, although Real Madrid have yet to officially confirm the severity of the injury or an expected return date.

Asencio featured prominently for Los Blancos during the 2025-26 LaLiga campaign, making 23 league appearances as he established himself as a reliable defensive option.

However, his season was disrupted by a number of fitness concerns, including a head injury in February before later being hampered by calf problems.

The latest injury comes at a time when Asencio's future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains uncertain.

Reports in Spain have linked the defender with a potential move away from the club, with several Premier League sides believed to be monitoring his situation.

Any prolonged absence could complicate those transfer discussions, while also reducing Real Madrid's defensive options as preparations for the upcoming campaign continue.