Mike Hesson identifies two star players as key finishers for Pakistan

Players of Pakistan await for the third umpire decision during the third ODI match against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium on June 04, 2026 in Lahore, Pakistan. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson has identified Abdul Samad and Shadab Khan as two players being developed for specialist finishing roles, saying the national side is working to build greater depth ahead of the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore, Hesson revealed that Pakistan's coaching staff are focusing on producing multiple finishers capable of closing out innings in white-ball cricket.

"Abdul Samad is developing as a finisher, while Shadab Khan is also performing a similar role. We are preparing several other players to become finishers as well," Hesson said.

The New Zealander explained that creating specialists for key batting positions is part of Pakistan's long-term planning, with players receiving opportunities through the white-ball training camp and the upcoming National Champions Cup.

Hesson believes the domestic competition will allow players to develop their skills in pressure situations while giving selectors a clearer picture of their readiness for international cricket.

The Pakistan coach also highlighted the progress made by the national side in recent years, saying the team has become far more competitive against the world's leading nations.

"The reality is that we were not competing consistently like the top teams before, but now we are competing, and that is an encouraging sign," he said.

Hesson also reiterated his confidence in Pakistan's prospects at the next ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, expressing hope that the team would continue its tradition of delivering strong performances at global events.

"Pakistan has traditionally performed well in mega events, and I hope we will produce another strong campaign," he added.

The former New Zealand coach believes continued investment in specialist roles, competitive domestic cricket and increased List A opportunities will strengthen Pakistan's white-ball squad in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup.