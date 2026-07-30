Chelsea sign Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace until 2032

An undated picture of defender Maxence Lacroi. — Chelsea Official

Chelsea have completed the signing of defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace on a contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2032, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday.

British media reported that Chelsea paid £52 million ($69.6 million) to secure the services of the France international, making him one of the club's major defensive additions ahead of the new season.

Chelsea hailed Lacroix as one of the Premier League's finest aerial defenders.

"Lacroix arrives at Chelsea with the reputation of being among European football’s most commanding centre-backs, as well as one of the fastest and best aerial defenders in the Premier League," the club said in a statement.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign with Crystal Palace last season, making 55 appearances across all competitions.

He contributed three goals and three assists as Palace lifted the UEFA Conference League title, the club's first major European trophy.

Lacroix began his professional career with French side Sochaux, progressing through the club's academy before making 28 senior appearances.

His performances earned him a move to Bundesliga outfit VfL Wolfsburg in 2020, where he established himself as one of Germany's most consistent central defenders.

Crystal Palace signed Lacroix from Wolfsburg in 2024 for a reported fee of £18 million ($24.09 million).

During his two seasons at Selhurst Park, he featured 98 times in all competitions and developed into one of the Premier League's standout defenders.

On the international stage, Lacroix represented France at this year's FIFA World Cup, making three appearances as Les Bleus finished fourth in the tournament.