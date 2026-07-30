Hesson backs four-team tournament to strengthen Pakistan's World Cup preparations

Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson arrives ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on February 18, 2026. — ICC

LAHORE: Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson believes the newly introduced four-team National Champions Cup will play a crucial role in the country's preparations for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, stressing that competitive domestic cricket is essential to building a successful squad.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday unveiled the squads and match schedule for the National Champions Cup, which will be held from 11 to 18 August at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The seven-match 50-over List A tournament will mark the start of Pakistan's 2026-27 domestic cricket season, with all fixtures to be played as day-night encounters. Each match is scheduled to begin at 3pm local time.

The competition will feature four teams — Pakistan Greens, Pakistan Whites, Pakistan Blues and Pakistan Gold — competing in a single round-robin format. The top two sides at the end of the league stage will qualify for the final on 18 August.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Hesson said the PCB had introduced the tournament with the 2027 World Cup firmly in mind, providing players with valuable opportunities to gain competitive match practice before the international season.

"We are working towards the World Cup, which is why this four-team tournament has been organised," Hesson said.

The former New Zealand head coach revealed that players currently participating in the white-ball training camp will feature at the start of the domestic season, describing the National Champions Cup as a high-quality competition capable of producing exciting cricket.

"This will be a top-class tournament. Fans will see excellent cricket, and every player will get an opportunity to perform," he added.

Hesson emphasised the importance of increasing the number of List A matches available to Pakistan's cricketers, saying regular competitive cricket is vital for player development and long-term planning.

"We are trying to provide our players with as many List A matches as possible. Our challenge is to create maximum opportunities, and we are planning accordingly," he explained.

The white-ball coach also expressed confidence in Pakistan's ability to perform at major ICC tournaments, pointing to the team's history of delivering strong performances on the biggest stage.

"Pakistan has traditionally performed well in major tournaments, and I hope we will produce another strong campaign," Hesson said.

He also praised the national selectors for assembling balanced squads across all four National Champions Cup teams, saying the tournament could unearth several players capable of earning international selection.

"The selectors have built strong combinations across all four teams, and I am confident we will see some outstanding performers emerge," he concluded.