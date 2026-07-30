Arshad Nadeem qualifies for 2026 Commonwealth Games javelin final

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in action during the Men's Javelin Throw qualifying round in Commonwealth Games 2026 at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, July 30, 2026. — Reuters

GLASGOW: Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem secured his place in the men's javelin throw final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after progressing through a challenging qualification round on Thursday.

The qualification event proved difficult for the entire field, with strong headwinds preventing athletes from producing their best throws. As a result, none of the competitors managed to meet the automatic qualification mark of 84 metres.

Arshad, one of the pre-tournament favourites for gold, opened with a throw of 78.63 metres before fouling his second attempt. He then registered 75.65 metres with his final throw.

Although he fell short of the automatic qualifying standard, his opening effort was enough to comfortably secure a place among the top 12 athletes advancing to the final, which will take place on Saturday at 12:15am PKT.

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage topped the qualification standings with a best throw of 82.84 metres.

Grenada's reigning world champion Anderson Peters finished second with 81.29 metres, while South Africa's Douw Smit (80.64m) and England's Benjamin East (80.38m) were the only other athletes to surpass the 80-metre mark.

India's Neeraj Chopra, Arshad's long-time rival, also progressed to the final. Chopra opened with 76.28 metres before improving to 79.61 metres on his second attempt to book his place.

India will have three representatives in the final after Rohit Yadav and Yashveer Singh also qualified. Rohit produced a best throw of 78.37 metres, while Yashveer steadily improved throughout the round, finishing with a best effort of 78.36 metres.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Muhammad Yasir Sultan failed to qualify for the final. After fouling his opening attempt, Yasir responded with throws of 71.42 metres and 74.36 metres but was unable to finish among the top 12.

The men's javelin throw final is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 31, at 7:45pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Pakistan made its Commonwealth Games debut in 1954 and has since won 82 medals — 27 gold, 27 silver and 28 bronze.

The country enjoyed its most successful Commonwealth Games campaign in five decades at the 2022 Birmingham Games, where a 68-member contingent competed across 12 sports and finished 18th in the medal standings with eight medals.

Arshad was the star of that campaign, producing a Games-record throw of 90.18 metres to win the men's javelin title and claim Pakistan's first Commonwealth Games athletics gold medal since 1962.