ECB announces Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum's Test successors

Brendon McCullum (left) and Ben Stokes of England during a training session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, on June 23, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed the appointment of former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming as England Men's Test head coach, with Joe Root returning as Test captain ahead of a new era for the national side.

Fleming, widely regarded as one of the finest coaches in world cricket, takes charge following an illustrious 18-year association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he guided the franchise to a record-equalling five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles and 10 finals.

The 53-year-old also enjoyed a distinguished playing career, captaining New Zealand in a then-record 80 Tests and leading his country to 28 victories — the most by a New Zealand Test captain.

During his county career, he represented Middlesex, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, famously captaining Nottinghamshire to their first County Championship title in 18 years in 2005.

Fleming's appointment follows what the ECB described as a rigorous recruitment process involving several high-quality candidates, with the selection panel unanimously endorsing the former New Zealand skipper.

Although appointed immediately, Fleming will officially assume coaching duties after the start of England's upcoming Rothesay Test series against Pakistan.

Marcus Trescothick will oversee the side as interim head coach for the opening part of the series, allowing Fleming time with his family in New Zealand after ending his long-standing stint with CSK earlier this month.

He is expected to arrive in the United Kingdom later this summer before beginning preparations for England's Test tour of South Africa.

Meanwhile, Root returns to the captaincy after previously leading England in a record 65 Tests, during which he secured 27 victories — both national records.

The Yorkshire batter first captained England between 2017 and 2022 and briefly resumed the role on an interim basis during the Rothesay Test series against New Zealand earlier this summer.

Speaking after his appointment, Fleming expressed his excitement about taking charge of one of cricket's most prestigious coaching roles.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining England as Test coach. It's one of the most prestigious coaching positions in world cricket and I am honoured to be appointed," Fleming said.

He praised the progress made under former head coach Brendon McCullum and former captain Ben Stokes, while outlining his ambition to build sustained success.

"I'm looking forward to working with the players and building on the gains made by Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. Of course, the ambition is always to win now, but it's equally important to ensure the team is well placed for the medium and long-term future."

Fleming also highlighted his eagerness to work alongside Root and emerging star Harry Brook.

"I'm particularly looking forward to working with Joe Root as captain. He's a generational talent who has achieved so much already, and I believe there is still plenty more to come from him."

"I'm also excited to work with Harry Brook. The best players are never finished products, and helping Harry continue to develop his extraordinary talent and leadership will be an important part of this journey."

Reflecting on his own experiences as an international captain, Fleming said English cricket had played a significant role in reigniting his passion for the game.

"I know what it feels like to carry the weight of leadership in international cricket. When that happened to me, winning the County Championship with Nottinghamshire rekindled my love for the game. English cricket gave that to me, and it is a privilege to have the opportunity to give something back."

Root described his return to the captaincy as both an honour and a fresh challenge.

"It is a great honour and privilege to be asked to be England Men's Test captain again. The Test captaincy is a difficult but hugely rewarding job, and after briefly returning to the role last month, I am excited to lead this next generation of players."

He added that working with Fleming was a major incentive.

"Stephen has proved over a long period that he is an exceptional leader with a tremendous knowledge of the game. I'm looking forward to working with him and helping build a winning environment."

England Men's managing director Rob Key welcomed Fleming's appointment, describing him as the ideal candidate to unlock the team's potential.

"Stephen Fleming is one of the most highly respected figures in cricket, and we are fortunate that someone of his calibre is willing to take on the challenge of leading England's Test team."

"I believe he is the right person to turn a squad full of potential into a world-class side capable of achieving and sustaining success."

ECB chief executive Richard Gould echoed those sentiments, saying the board was delighted to secure Fleming's services.

"Stephen is one of the finest coaches in world cricket with a proven record of creating successful long-term environments. We believe his leadership, alongside Joe Root, can drive England's Test team forward into an exciting new chapter."