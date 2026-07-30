Ammad Butt breaks silence after Pakistan hockey captaincy removal

An undated picture of Pakistan's Hockey captain Ammad Shakeel Butt. - File

KARACHI: Experienced midfielder Ammad Butt has broken his silence after being removed as captain of Pakistan's men's hockey team, reaffirming his unwavering commitment to representing the country despite losing the leadership role.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) confirmed on Wednesday that Butt had been relieved of the captaincy after leading the national side for several years, with experienced forward Abu Bakar Mahmood appointed as his successor.

Shortly after the announcement, Butt took to social media to reflect on his journey with the national team, the sacrifices he has made throughout his international career and Pakistan's long-awaited qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup following an eight-year absence.

I have always sacrificed my blood, sweat, and everything I have for Pakistan. Every time I stepped onto the field, my only mission was to make my country proud, raise the Pakistani flag high, and bring happiness to my nation.



I have always played with passion, pride, courage,… pic.twitter.com/2WrgFXEER8 — Ammadbutt (@AmmadButt96) July 29, 2026

The 30-year-old, who captained Pakistan to a runners-up finish at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in March to secure the country's first World Cup berth since 2018, said wearing the national jersey had always been the greatest honour of his career.

He stressed that the historic qualification was a collective achievement and belonged to the entire nation rather than any individual.

"I have always sacrificed my blood, sweat, and everything I have for Pakistan. Every time I stepped onto the field, my only mission was to make my country proud, raise the Pakistani flag high, and bring happiness to my nation," Butt wrote.

"I have always played with passion, pride, courage, and dedication. By the grace of Allah, after eight long years, Pakistan hockey qualified for the World Cup, and I am proud to have played my part in that journey. This achievement is not just mine — it belongs to the entire nation and Pakistan hockey," he added.

Reflecting on his removal as captain, Butt said he accepted the decision with dignity and maintained that his dedication to Pakistan remained unchanged.

He emphasised that although captaining the national side had been both a privilege and an honour, nothing compared to the opportunity to wear Pakistan's colours on the international stage.

"Today, I have been removed from the captaincy, but my love and passion for Pakistan will never change. Captaincy was a responsibility and an honour, but wearing the Pakistan jersey is the greatest honour of all," he stated.

The experienced midfielder also expressed gratitude for everything hockey had given him, saying the sport had earned him respect, recognition and the opportunity to represent Pakistan at the highest level.

"Whatever hockey has given me — respect, recognition, a name, and the honour of representing Pakistan — I am grateful to Allah for everything," Butt said.

Reaffirming his commitment to the national team, the former captain insisted that leadership titles would never define his dedication and vowed to continue giving his all for Pakistan regardless of his role.

"Captaincy may change, but my passion will never change. I will continue to play for Pakistan with the same hunger, same passion, and same fighting spirit, and I will always give my best to make my country proud," he stated.

"My loyalty is not to a position or a title. My loyalty is to Pakistan," he concluded.