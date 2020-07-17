Sourav Ganguly goes into self-isolation after brother contracts Covid-19

Sourav Ganguly (L) poses with Avishek Dalmiya (C) and Snehashish Ganguly (R). Photo: PTI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has got into self-isolation after his brother Snehasish Ganguly, the joint secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), tested positive for Covid-19, Press Trust of India reported.

A statement by a CAB official confirmed that Snehasish was hospitalised following his positive result.

"He was suffering from fever for the last few days and his test report came positive today. He's been admitted to Belle Vue Hospital," a CAB official said.

Furthermore, a BCCI official confirmed that after the report Ganguly also isolated himself.

"The reports arrived late in the evening. As per health protocols, even Sourav will have to be in home quarantine for a stipulated period," a source close to the BCCI President said.

It is pertinent to mention that Snehasish, earlier in July, had rubbished rumours that he tested positive for the virus.

