Eddie Howe steps down as Newcastle United manager after five years: reports

An udnated picture of Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. — Reuters

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has stepped down from his position with immediate effect, according to international media reports on Thursday.

The 48-year-old departs after a successful five-year spell at St James' Park, during which he oversaw one of the club's most significant periods in recent history.

Howe guided Newcastle to their first major domestic trophy in 70 years by winning the League Cup in 2025, while also securing qualification for the UEFA Champions League in both 2023 and 2025.

Although Newcastle are yet to issue an official statement, Sky Sports reported that Howe's departure followed discussions with the club's senior hierarchy over the past 48 hours.

Several British media outlets added that the former Bournemouth manager informed the club of his wish to take a break from football management.

Howe's exit comes after a difficult 2025-26 campaign in which Newcastle finished 12th in the Premier League, losing 17 of their 38 league matches.

His final game in charge ended in a heavy 4-1 pre-season defeat to Championship side Bristol City on Wednesday.

During his tenure, Howe transformed Newcastle from relegation candidates into regular contenders for European qualification, earning widespread praise for his work following the club's Saudi-backed takeover.

Attention has already turned to his potential successor, with Sky Sports reporting that Al Ahli head coach Matthias Jaissle has emerged as the leading candidate for the role.

The German coach currently manages the Saudi Pro League side, which, like Newcastle United, is owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Newcastle are expected to begin the search for Howe's replacement immediately as preparations for the new season continue.