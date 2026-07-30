Aqib Javed reveals Pakistan's 2027 ODI World Cup player pool strategy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director of High Performance Aqib Javed speaks during an exclusive interview with Geo News at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on July 30, 2026. - Reporter

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director of High Performance Aqib Javed has revealed that the National Champions Cup is designed to build a pool of 20 to 22 One-Day International (ODI) players ahead of the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

The next year's mega-event tournament is scheduled to run from October 4 to November 21 and will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Speaking to Geo News on Thursday, Aqib said the selected group of players would be monitored and developed throughout the year in preparation for the global tournament.

He noted that ODI cricket is played far less frequently than T20 cricket, making it essential to provide players with more opportunities in the 50-over format.

"ODI fixtures have already been scheduled, and we are also trying to arrange additional matches. Our goal is for Pakistan to play more than 30 ODIs before the 2027 World Cup," he said.

Aqib stressed that the National Champions Cup is focused on assessing individual performances rather than team results.

"Our priority is not which team wins the tournament but how the players perform. It does not matter whether a team is considered strong or weak because we are evaluating individuals," he explained.

He added that players who may have struggled for form in the past should still be given opportunities to prove themselves.

"It is not necessary that a player who was out of form yesterday will remain out of form today. We want to give everyone a chance to establish themselves. We expect strong performances from all 48 players taking part in the Champions Cup, not just victories," Aqib said.

Discussing the PCB's long-term development strategy, Aqib revealed that player development now begins at the Under-15 level and continues through to the Pakistan Shaheens programme.

"Development is a long-term investment. Results do not come immediately, and patience is required," he added.

Aqib also acknowledged that Pakistan's red-ball cricket still faces several challenges but expressed confidence that progress is being made.

"There has been a lot of discussion about fast bowling. Several young fast bowlers, including Ali Raza, need a full domestic season to develop. I believe many of the issues in Pakistan's red-ball cricket will be resolved by the end of this season," he concluded.