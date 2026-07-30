San Diego Chargers legend Billy Ray Smith Jr passes away at 64

San Diego Chargers former linebacker Billy Ray Smith speaks as LaDainian Tomlinson listens at the Celebration of Life for Junior Seau at Qualcomm Stadium on May 10, 2012. — Reuters

Former San Diego Chargers linebacker and College Football Hall of Famer Billy Ray Smith Jr. has died at the age of 64, his family announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, his family revealed that Smith had been living with dementia caused by chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of our beloved Billy Ray Smith Jr., who passed away peacefully surrounded by family," the statement read. "Billy Ray faced his long journey with dementia caused by CTE with unmatched bravery, dignity, and strength.

"Billy Ray brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the world as a devoted father, husband, son, and loyal friend. On the NFL gridiron for a decade with the Chargers, and decades that followed in sports broadcasting, Billy Ray earned deep respect from teammates, colleagues, and fans, who he cherished in return."

The son of Super Bowl-winning defensive end Billy Ray Smith Sr., Smith followed his father to the University of Arkansas, where he became a two-time All-American before being selected fifth overall by the San Diego Chargers in the 1983 NFL Draft.

Smith spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Chargers, recording 26.5 sacks, 15 interceptions and 13 forced fumbles across 126 appearances. His contributions earned him a place on the franchise's 50th Anniversary Team in 2009.

to know Billy Ray was to love Billy Ray 💙 pic.twitter.com/sFx8gM8eUX — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 30, 2026

Chargers owner Dean Spanos paid tribute to the former linebacker, saying: "To know Billy Ray was to love Billy Ray. Yes, he was a member of our 50th Anniversary team. Yes, he was a Charger for life, playing his entire 10-year career here. But he wasn't merely a great football player. He was, truly, larger than life."

"When someone who brought so much positivity into the world leaves us, it's hard to process. Hard to accept. Billy Ray loved his family, loved the Chargers, loved his teammates, loved his community and loved helping those in need. And we all loved him back."

Following his retirement from football, Smith enjoyed a successful broadcasting career, serving as sports director at San Diego's ABC10 News, working as a radio host, and covering both college and professional football.