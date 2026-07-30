Ajinkya Rahane retires from all forms of cricket after distinguished 20-year career

Ajinkya Rahane of India fielding during the second day of the third test against England at Headingley on August 26, 2021 in Leeds, England. - AFP

LONDON: Former India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from international cricket and all forms of the game with immediate effect, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished career spanning more than two decades.

The 38-year-old confirmed the decision in a heartfelt video shared on social media on Thursday.

Rahane represented India in 85 Tests, 90 One-Day Internationals and 20 T20 Internationals between 2011 and 2023, with his final appearance coming in the second Test against the West Indies in July 2023.

One of the defining moments of Rahane's career came during India's historic 2-1 Test series triumph in Australia in 2020-21.

After India were bowled out for just 36 in the opening Test in Adelaide and regular captain Virat Kohli returned home following the birth of his first child, Rahane stepped in as skipper and inspired a remarkable comeback, highlighted by his century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Rahane's last competitive appearance came for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). His retirement means KKR will now have to appoint a new captain after he led the franchise over the past two seasons, finishing seventh in 2026 and eighth in 2025.

He ends his 12-year international career with 5,077 Test runs at an average of 38.46, including 12 centuries. In ODIs, he amassed 2,962 runs at 35.26 with three hundreds, while he scored 375 T20I runs at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 113.29. Rahane also captained India in six Tests, winning four and drawing two.

"I've always relied on timing in my batting, and I've always understood its importance," Rahane said in his retirement video.

"Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats. From those early days travelling from Dombivli as a young boy just to practise, I gave this game everything I had.

"Every single day, every innings, every opportunity I got to bat, the dream was always to wear the India cap. I lived by one simple rule: always put my country and my team ahead of myself. I played this game with complete honesty, and I have always believed that if your intent is right, the game will always take care of you."

Reflecting on his journey, Rahane added: "Since the time I made my debut as a first-class cricketer, Indian cricket has grown tremendously, and I feel so proud to have been a part of it over the last 20 years.

"While my chapter as an Indian cricketer comes to an end, my journey with the game doesn't. I look forward to helping the next generation, sharing the values the sport has taught me, and giving back to the game that has given me everything."

Widely regarded as one of India's most dependable overseas batters, Rahane enjoyed greater success away from home, averaging 39.43 in 51 away Tests compared to 35.73 in 32 home matches. Eight of his 12 Test centuries came overseas, beginning with his maiden hundred in Wellington in February 2014.

That century followed impressive knocks of an unbeaten 51 and 96 in Durban during the 2013 Boxing Day Test and was succeeded by a memorable century at Lord's later in 2014, cementing his place in India's middle order.

Rahane had made his ODI debut around 18 months before his Test debut, but his maiden ODI century arrived soon after his Lord's heroics when he struck 106 at Edgbaston during India's 3-1 series victory in England in 2014.

He continued to excel overseas, scoring Test centuries in Melbourne, Kingston and Colombo, while also registering twin centuries against South Africa in Delhi in December 2015.

However, his place in the side came under increasing scrutiny from 2017 onwards as consistent big scores became harder to find. Despite that, his inspirational leadership in Australia during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy remains one of the greatest chapters in Indian cricket history, culminating in the famous victory at the Gabba.

Rahane's final major international performance came in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval, where he finished as India's leading run-scorer. He played only two more Tests before falling out of the national side.

Fighting back tears, Rahane concluded his farewell message by thanking those who had supported him throughout his career.

"To the BCCI, the MCA, my team-mates, my coaches, every IPL franchise, to Radhika, my entire family, my friends and everyone who stood by me, thank you. And a very special thank you to all the cricket fans who supported me through every high and low," he said.

Rahane is currently in the United Kingdom, where he is part of the commentary team for The Hundred.