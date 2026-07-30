New coach Roberto Mancini vows to revive Italy's fortunes

New Italy coach Roberto Mancini, technical director Claudio Ranieri and Giovanni Malago, President of the Italian Football Federation pose during the press conference on July 29, 2026. — Reuters

ROME: Italy head coach Roberto Mancini has pledged to restore the Azzurri's status among football's elite after beginning his second spell in charge, with the four-time world champions having failed to qualify for the last three FIFA World Cups.

Mancini, who previously managed Italy between 2018 and 2023, guided the national side to UEFA Euro 2020 glory and oversaw a record 37-match unbeaten run before resigning in 2023 to take up a coaching role in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at his first press conference since returning, the 61-year-old outlined his long-term ambitions after signing a four-year contract.

"We signed a four-year contract, and I hope I can win an important trophy, or even two, and then stay on beyond that as well, if possible," Mancini said.

The Italian admitted he hopes to win back supporters after his controversial departure three years ago.

"I will try to make sure the team is so beautiful and plays so well that the fans fall in love with it, and perhaps forgive me for what happened. That's what I hope for," he added.

Mancini also expressed confidence in Italy's emerging talent, while urging Serie A clubs to provide more opportunities for young domestic players.

His return follows the collapse of plans to appoint Andrea Pirlo, whose links to a Russian betting firm derailed his candidacy.

The episode also led to the resignations of Paolo Maldini and Leonardo from their roles within the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

FIGC President Giovanni Malago has also appointed 74-year-old Claudio Ranieri as technical director to oversee elite football development.

"There are two things I want the most. First, getting Italian fans to fall in love with the national team again. Second, making sure that children like my 12-year-old grandson, who have never seen Italy play at a World Cup, get the chance to do so," Mancini said.

Italy begin their UEFA Nations League campaign against Belgium in Rome on 25 September before hosting Turkey in Bologna on 5 October.