Gianni Infantino defends FIFA's World Cup stake sale proposal

An undated picture of FIFA president Gianni Infantino. — Reuters

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has defended the governing body's proposal to sell stakes in a new commercial subsidiary that would oversee the FIFA World Cup and other major competitions, insisting the plan is an opportunity rather than a requirement for member associations.

Earlier this week, FIFA unveiled plans to establish a new subsidiary valued at $20 billion, with up to 20 per cent of the entity being offered to external investors.

The proposal has sparked a strong backlash from several football authorities, who criticised the organisation for failing to consult them before announcing the initiative.

Speaking in a video released by FIFA on Wednesday, Infantino stressed that the proposal was part of a wider consultation process and not a binding decision for member associations.

"It’s part of a democratic process – a consultation process – and, above all, it is an opportunity but not an obligation, and, as I said, it kicks off the consultation process," Infantino said.

FIFA, one of the wealthiest organisations in global sport, generates billions of dollars through broadcasting rights, sponsorship agreements and other commercial partnerships linked primarily to the men's and women's World Cups.

Infantino argued that expanding the commercial side of football is a natural progression for the governing body, while assuring stakeholders that the sport's governance would remain firmly under FIFA's control.

"FIFA obviously continues to govern football without any external interference," said Infantino.

"And the flagship tournament it organises, like the FIFA World Cup or the FIFA Women's World Cup, will always remain."

The proposal remains under consultation as FIFA seeks feedback from its 211 member associations before any final decision is taken.