Fatima Sana roped in by Vancouver Anchors for Canada Super 60

Fatima Sana of Pakistan celebrates after taking wicket of Caroline de Lange during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Netherlands at Bristol County Ground in Bristol, England on June 27, 2026. - ICC

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has been signed by Vancouver Anchors for this year's edition of the Canada Super 60, scheduled to be played from September 29 to October 4.

The announcement was made by the franchise league as it shared a graphical banner of the 24-year-old bowling all-rounder across its official social media handles.

"The marquee announcement you've been waiting for. Fatima Sana is ready to make waves for the Vancouver Anchors this season," the franchise league captioned the post.

Notably, the development came just a day before Sana is expected to become the first Pakistan women's cricketer to participate in The Hundred when she potentially takes the field for Birmingham Phoenix for their match against Southern Braves in Southampton.

The Pakistan captain and all-rounder took up the Phoenix's fourth overseas slot, which had opened up after Cricket Australia withdrew Lucy Hamilton in order to manage her workload. Sana will earn the tournament's minimum salary of £15,000 (approximately 5.6 million PKR).

Her selection came just hours after a standout all-round performance in Pakistan's narrow defeat to South Africa in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match at Edgbaston, the Phoenix's home ground.

Sana top-scored with an unbeaten 55 off 38 balls from No. 8, before taking 3 for 16 as South Africa edged home with two wickets in hand.

The all-rounder becomes the third Pakistan player to secure a contract in The Hundred this year. She joins Usman Tariq at Birmingham Phoenix, while mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed was roped in by Sunrisers Leeds after being signed for £190,000 at March's auction.