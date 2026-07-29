Pakistan crush Bangladesh to win CAVA Men's Volleyball Championship

Pakistan players celebrate with the trophy after winning the VACA Men's Volleyball Championship by defeating Bangladesh in the final at the Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad on July 29, 2026. — Pakistan Volleyball Federation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan registered a dominant 3-0 victory over Bangladesh in the final to win the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Men's Volleyball Championship here at the Liaquat Gymnasium on Wednesday.

The home side got off to a flamboyant start to the summit clash as they clinched the opening set comfortably by 25-20, while they were more dominant in the second, which they sealed 25-16.

Pakistan also secured the third set by 25-20 to round up a thumping victory over Bangladesh, which helped them secure the third CAVA Men's Volleyball Championship, which they previously won in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

"The Pakistan Volleyball Federation extends its heartfelt congratulations to our players, coaching staff, support staff, officials, and every volleyball fan whose unwavering support made this remarkable achievement possible," the federation said in a statement.

"This historic triumph is a proud moment for Pakistan and another significant milestone in the continued rise of Pakistani volleyball on the international stage.

"Throughout the championship, Pakistan showcased world-class volleyball, remarkable teamwork, unwavering determination, and exceptional sportsmanship. Backed by the passionate home crowd, the Green Shirts delivered dominant performances to lift the prestigious CAVA Championship Trophy."

The national volleyball team started their campaign with a straight-set victory over Sri Lanka on July 22 before inflicting a similar defeat on Bangladesh the following day.

They then outclassed Nepal, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan 3-0 in their remaining league-stage matches to qualify for the semi-final boasting an unbeaten run.

In the knockout fixture on Tuesday, Pakistan faced Sri Lanka again and stormed into the final by registering yet another straight-set victory, meaning they did not drop a single set throughout the week-long continental tournament.