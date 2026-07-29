'Not a good decision': Amir on Babar's reappointment as Pakistan Test captain

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammate Babar Azam during the second day of their second Test against West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on May 1, 2017. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has expressed his disapproval of the decision to reinstate star batter Babar Azam as Test captain of the national men's cricket team, insisting the 31-year-old should not have been put under extra pressure.

Amir, who has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is during his international career, in an interview with Wisden, was asked to opine on the decision of giving the reins of the Test team to Babar, who had previously captained the Green Shirts in the longest format between 2020 and 2023.

The 34-year-old pacer, in response, emphasised that Babar "just started performing" after a lean patch of around two years and was suddenly put under pressure with the captaincy, and thus insisted he should have been playing solely as a player under less pressure.

Amir further hailed the right-handed batter as the only Pakistan player who can be trusted and also the best in the country right now to reiterate his disapproval of the decision, which saw Babar replace experienced top-order batter Shan Masood as the captain in the longest format.

"He just started performing well now after a long, long time, like after two and a half years, you can say he's looking in good touch," Amir told Wisden.

"And suddenly you're putting him under pressure, like in Pakistan, you know, from media, our culture is very tough. You're always on your toes. You have to be answerable for every single thing. So now he's captain.

"I don't know what he's going to do. I think, for me, a personal opinion, he should have been playing like a player, free of mind, less pressure because he's the only one like we can trust as a player, right? He's the best player in Pakistan right now. But I think as a captain, that's not a good decision."