Brazil's Neymar Jr. looks dejected after the match as Brazil are eliminated from the World Cup in FIFA World Cup 2026 on July 5, 2026. — Reuters

Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer, Neymar Jr, has appeared to confirm his retirement from international football after declaring he no longer wishes to represent Brazil following the Selecao's disappointing FIFA World Cup exit earlier this month.

The 34-year-old made the comments after Santos secured a 4-2 victory over Venezuela's Universidad Central in the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday.

Reflecting on his international future, Neymar suggested his time in the famous yellow shirt had come to an end.

"I think my time with the national team has already passed. I made history there, and I'm very happy about it. I experienced a lot there, gave my blood and my life, and always fought and battled for the yellow jersey. But I don't think I want it anymore," he told reporters.

His latest remarks reinforce those he made immediately after Brazil's 2-1 defeat to Norway in the last 16 of the World Cup on July 5th.

Having come off the bench to score a stoppage-time penalty, Neymar hinted that the match had been his final appearance for the national team.

"I tried, I tried. Now it's over," he said.

The veteran forward was visibly emotional after the defeat, which marked Brazil's earliest World Cup elimination since 1990 and extended the five-time world champions' wait for a record sixth title.

Neymar featured in four FIFA World Cups during a distinguished international career, becoming Brazil's leading scorer with 80 goals while also providing 58 assists in 130 appearances.

Although he enjoyed remarkable success at club level with Santos, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, his only senior international trophy came in the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup.