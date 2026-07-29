Ammad Butt replaced as Pakistan captain ahead of FIH World Cup

Pakistan captain Ammad Shakeel Butt (right) in action during their FIH Nations Cup match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 16, 2025. — FIH

LAHORE: Experienced midfielder Ammad Butt has been removed as the captain of the national men's hockey team after 14 years in the role, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) confirmed on Wednesday.

Butt, who led Pakistan to their first FIH World Cup qualification since 2018 with the runners-up finish at the global qualifiers in March this year, has been replaced by experienced forward Abu Bakar Mahmood.

The PHF, in a statement, shared that Mahmood's appointment as the national men's team's captain was approved by its president Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani on the recommendation of the Professional Development Committee, comprising Islahuddin Siddiqui and Hassan Sardar.

"The President Pakistan Hockey Federation Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani (PHF), on the recommendation of the Professional Development Committee comprising Mr. Islahuddin Siddiqui and Mr. Hassan Sardar, has appointed Mr. Abu Bakar as the new captain of the Pakistan national hockey team," the federation said in a statement.

"He succeeds Mr. Ammad Butt, who has served Pakistan hockey with distinction for the past 14 years. The PHF expresses its deep appreciation for Ahmad Butt's commitment to the national team. He will continue to remain a member of the Pakistan squad as a senior player."

It is pertinent to mention that the leadership followed the national team's winless campaign at the FIH Pro League, which saw them lose each of their 16 matches, and came just more than two weeks before the commencement of the FIH World Cup, set to be played in Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30.

Pakistan are scheduled to kick off their campaign on the opening day of the tournament by locking horns with England before taking on Wales on August 17 in their second group-stage match.

In their last league-stage match, the Green Shirts will collide with traditional rivals India on August 19.