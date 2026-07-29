Mohammad Abbas, Khurram Shahzad reprimanded for ICC Code of Conduct breach

Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the second day of their first Test against West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on July 26, 2026. — AFP

TAROUBA: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday penalised Pakistan's pace duo of Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shahzad for breaching its Code of Conduct during their first Test of the two-match away series played here at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy until Tuesday.

According to the apex body, Shahzad was fined 15 per cent of his match fee, while Abbas was handed an official reprimand for breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

Furthermore, one demerit point each has been added to the disciplinary records of Abbas and Khurram, both of whom did not have any offences in a 24-month period.

Notably, Shahzad celebrates aggressively close to Shai Hope, whom he dismissed during the 17th over of the West Indies' innings, which, as per the ICC, could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter.

Abbas, on the other hand, was penalised for celebrating in an animated manner after dismissing Jomel Warrican, which was the last West Indies' wicket to fall in the second innings.

The ICC further shared that both Abbas and Shahzad admitted the offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by Jeff Crowe, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and thus eradicated the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was upheld by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Richard Kettleborough, alongside third umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal.

For the unversed, as per the ICC rules, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum sanction of an official reprimand, a maximum fine of 50 per cent of a match fee, and one or two demerit points.