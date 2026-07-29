Australian Cruz Hewitt secures maiden ATP Tour victory

Australia's Cruz Hewitt in action during his boys' singles final match against Jordan Lee of the US on July 12, 2026. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Australian teenager Cruz Hewitt secured the first ATP Tour victory of his career after defeating fellow qualifier Marcos Giron of the United States 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round of the Washington Open on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old, who is the son of former world number one Lleyton Hewitt, claimed the milestone win in just 74 minutes during his main-draw singles debut on the ATP Tour.

The triumph came at the same tournament where his father lifted the title in 2004, one of 30 ATP singles crowns in a distinguished career that also included the Wimbledon title in 2002.

The young Australian could now face a stern test against compatriot Alex de Minaur, the tournament's top seed and defending champion, provided De Minaur overcomes Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round.

Following his breakthrough victory, Hewitt celebrated with a familiar right-arm bicep curl, paying tribute to the trademark celebration made famous by his father throughout his playing career.

"He just always did it and when I was little I've just always seen it," Hewitt said.

"It's cool to be able to do that now because obviously my dad has been a huge part of where I am today."

Hewitt also revealed he drew inspiration from seeing his father's name displayed on the Washington Open's ring of champions during the qualifying rounds.

"It's very surreal," he said. "Kind of inspirational to look up at it as well.

"I do feel pretty comfortable to be at the tournaments. It's pretty exciting because I've dreamed of playing at these tournaments and I've seen behind the scenes and to be in the gym and the locker room with these guys, it's pretty cool."