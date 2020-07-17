On-leave pacer Mohammad Amir welcomes baby girl

Fast bowler fast bowler Mohammad Amir. Photo: AFP

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir on Thursday took to social media to announce that his family has been blessed with the birth of his daughter.

Amir, in a post on Twitter, revealed that he and his wife Narjis Khan welcomed their new born daughter and named her Zoya Amir.

It is pertinent to mention that that bowler had excused himself from Pakistan's upcoming Test and T20I series against England due to the birth of his child.

"Alhumdulillah finally ALLAH ki rehmat zoya amir ," the left-arm fast bowler wrote.

Following the news many of his fellow cricketers congratulated to the pair.

Take a look:

















