Manuel Neuer 'likely' to retire at end of upcoming season

Germany's Manuel Neuer look dejected after the match as Germany are eliminated from the World Cup on June 29, 2026. — Reuters

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has revealed it is ‘very likely’ that he will retire at the end of the upcoming season, signalling the closing stages of one of football's most decorated careers.

Speaking during Bayern's training camp in southern Bavaria on Tuesday, the 40-year-old goalkeeper admitted he expects the 2026-27 campaign to be his last, despite signing a one-year contract extension with the Bundesliga champions in May.

"It certainly looks very likely I’m going to retire," Neuer said.

The veteran shot-stopper explained that the quality of Bayern's current squad played a decisive role in his decision to continue for one more season.

"In 85 percent of cases, I probably would have retired, but being part of this squad, along with the staff and the coaching team, is just fun."

Neuer remains a key figure for Bayern despite struggling with a series of muscle injuries in recent seasons.

He missed the club's 3-0 German Cup final victory over Stuttgart in May, while deputy goalkeeper Jonas Urbig featured during several matches throughout the campaign.

Bayern head into the new season as favourites to retain the Bundesliga title and are also among the leading contenders for the UEFA Champions League.

However, Neuer insisted he has no intention of treating the campaign as a farewell tour.

"I’m not playing these matches just to say, ‘This is my last game.’ It doesn’t matter if I might have visited a particular stadium for the last time."

Neuer joined Bayern from Schalke in 2011 and has since won 13 Bundesliga titles, six German Cups and two Champions League trophies.