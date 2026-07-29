Former Australian all-rounder predicts Ben Stokes could return for 2027 Ashes

Former England captain Ben Stokes looks on after New Zealand won the third Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, on June 29, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: Australia head coach Andrew McDonald believes former England captain Ben Stokes could be persuaded to come out of Test retirement and feature in next year's Ashes series.

Stokes retired from Test cricket following England's series defeat to New Zealand last month, with the side currently sitting seventh in the ICC World Test Championship standings ahead of an upcoming home series against Pakistan.

The veteran all-rounder has since represented Durham in England's domestic 50-over competition, reminding fans of his quality with the bat by scoring an unbeaten 108 and 73 in consecutive victories.

Although McDonald admitted he has no inside knowledge of Stokes' international future, he believes a return for the Ashes would not be out of the question.

"I think the fairytale would be that he comes back out of retirement and takes on one more Ashes and builds a lot of hype on the way in," McDonald said on Australian radio station SEN.

"If you're looking at promoting that series, that's probably the angle that you would want, that he comes out of retirement."

Stokes previously reversed his retirement from One-Day International cricket in 2022 to return for England's unsuccessful defence of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup title in 2023.

However, the star all-rounder recently insisted he intends to stand by his decision despite any future attempts by team management to convince him otherwise.

England's ongoing search for a new Test head coach following the departure of Brendon McCullum has added further intrigue to the situation, with McDonald suggesting the incoming coach may attempt to persuade Stokes to return.

"To me, he (Stokes) has still got a lot of good cricket left in him. It'll be a fascinating watch. I think that whoever the new head coach that comes in potentially has a conversation with him," McDonald said.

"We don't know why Ben left. I don't think there's been anything on the record around the definitive reason why. He may have just called it a day on Test cricket and that's it, so there might be a full stop there.

"Or there might be an opportunity for that new head coach to potentially twist his arm and bring him back in.

"But if it ends now, he's had a wonderful career in terms of what he's brought to the game, his impact in certain innings and moments in time. It will age pretty well for him to look back on."

England recently confirmed the schedule for the 2027 Ashes, with Trent Bridge in Nottingham set to host the opening Test from June 18-22. The remaining matches will be played at Lord's, Edgbaston, the Rose Bowl and The Oval.

2027 Ashes schedule